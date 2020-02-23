Omnitude Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.18 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Omnitude has a market cap of $220,006.00 and approximately $2.18 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

