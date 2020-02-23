OneLedger Achieves Market Cap of $3.16 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $477,124.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, UEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00492617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.06535809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,111,803 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, UEX, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

