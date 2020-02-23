OneLedger Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, LATOKEN and Kucoin. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $554,302.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,111,803 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN, UEX, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.