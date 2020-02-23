OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0108 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00492679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.86 or 0.06571590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00065225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

