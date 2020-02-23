OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

OneSmart International Edun Gr stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.