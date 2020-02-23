Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $128.73 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00008873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Indodax, Bitbns and Huobi. Ontology has a total market cap of $559.36 million and approximately $128.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BCEX, BitMart, Bitbns, Bibox, Kucoin, Indodax, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

