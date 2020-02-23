Opacity Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3,253.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,474 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

