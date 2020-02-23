Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $19,003.00 and $185.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

