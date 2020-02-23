Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,809 Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,538,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. 24,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.