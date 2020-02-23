Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,256. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

