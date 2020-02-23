Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. 26,983,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,884,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.