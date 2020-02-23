Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,922,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,399,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,702,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.77.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.77. 1,379,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a one year low of $199.59 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

