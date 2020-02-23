Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,646 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

