Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,406 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.54.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.43. 1,285,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,335. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $117.26 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

