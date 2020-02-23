Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 2,224,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

