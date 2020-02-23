Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.