Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 3,345,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

