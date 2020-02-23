Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,915,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $326,812.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,460.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,304 shares of company stock worth $11,506,547. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.76.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $86.25. 1,948,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

