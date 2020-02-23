Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,701 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.01. 879,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,116. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.