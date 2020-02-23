Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. 2,810,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

