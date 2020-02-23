Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after buying an additional 1,826,162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,883,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,214,000 after buying an additional 537,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,949,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 2,879,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,050. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.