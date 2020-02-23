Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

