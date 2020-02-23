Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Relx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Relx stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.89. 367,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

