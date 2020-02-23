Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,065 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,315. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

