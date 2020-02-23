Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,312 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Evolent Health worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 439,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 465,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 284,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 1,273,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

In related news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

