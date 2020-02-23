Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,286,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 296,527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,719,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $89.05. 1,820,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,916. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.