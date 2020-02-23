Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,740 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after buying an additional 920,535 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $22,701,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 39.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after buying an additional 110,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 121.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 56,052 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENV traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 1,042,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

