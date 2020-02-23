Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,788 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,903. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

