Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after buying an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after buying an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $38,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 138,443 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.61 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.06.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

