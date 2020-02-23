Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,088,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $209.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

