Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,006 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,823,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,092,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 16,987,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,685,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

