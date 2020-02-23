Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $34,754,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $102,014,000 after purchasing an additional 241,382 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

