Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,382 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 228,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,822. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

