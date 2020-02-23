Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,411 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 350,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,129. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

