Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,336 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,480 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,407 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.00. 1,634,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

