Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $49,924,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.27. The stock had a trading volume of 965,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,450. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.08. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

