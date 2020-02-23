Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.76. 61,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.