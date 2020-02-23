Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

