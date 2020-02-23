Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,465. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.