Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,410.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 71,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,789. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

