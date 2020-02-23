Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 1,394,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

