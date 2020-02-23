Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 1,500,260 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.