Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 170.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.07. 1,762,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

