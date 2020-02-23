Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

GPN traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.39. 1,442,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $126.47 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

