Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDOC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.54. 1,581,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

