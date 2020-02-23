Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of WST stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.16. 306,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,561. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

