Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

