Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 158.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $390.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

