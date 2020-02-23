Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 210,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $56.84.

