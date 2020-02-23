Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bloom Energy worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,519. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,297 shares of company stock worth $5,189,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

